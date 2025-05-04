Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $2.42 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,195 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Crown by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 16,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 121.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 941,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

