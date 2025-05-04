Lido Advisors LLC Sells 6,675 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,292,000 after buying an additional 303,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $519,115.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,425.85. This represents a 21.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,509,043.38. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

