Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 684,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,386,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.89% of ServiceTitan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTAN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $57,349,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $87,896,000. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $496,599,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,439,000.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

ServiceTitan Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43. ServiceTitan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ServiceTitan

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

In other ServiceTitan news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at $30,799,961.85. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About ServiceTitan

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.