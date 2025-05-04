Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 684,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,386,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.89% of ServiceTitan at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTAN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $57,349,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $87,896,000. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $496,599,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,439,000.
ServiceTitan Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of TTAN stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43. ServiceTitan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.
In other ServiceTitan news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at $30,799,961.85. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
