Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105,329 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $77,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

PAR opened at $60.50 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -241.99 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAR Technology

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.