The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $23,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,090,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 439,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.84.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

