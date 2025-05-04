Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 405 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,258.76. The trade was a 7.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.06.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

