iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Baird Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,354,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $945,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $376.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.62 and a 200 day moving average of $388.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

