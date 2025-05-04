Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 37,154 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $87,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $357.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.39 and its 200 day moving average is $336.17. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.18.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

