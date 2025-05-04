Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,812 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $87,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,156,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,659,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,338,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,526,000 after buying an additional 676,598 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Amgen by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $281.22 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.28. The company has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,240,533.68. The trade was a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.