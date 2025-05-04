Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 307.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,204 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for 3.9% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Comfort Systems USA worth $87,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,156. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $432.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

