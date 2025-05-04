Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

Organon & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Organon & Co. has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

