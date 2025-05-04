Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 61,342 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,076,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $713,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

