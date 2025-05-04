Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,314 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $97,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 59,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.