Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,314 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $97,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 59,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.