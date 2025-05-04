Northern Trust Corp Buys 95,841 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,758 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 95,841 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SouthState were worth $110,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,100 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.60 per share, with a total value of $290,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,514.40. This trade represents a 9.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $200,652.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,433.86. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $89.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.65. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

