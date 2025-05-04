SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SLR Investment worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 1,642.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.65 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $853.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.08 million. Research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.71%.

SLR Investment Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

