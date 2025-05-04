AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 20,183 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,183 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $30,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU stock opened at $627.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $558.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.14. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $480.00 and a 52-week high of $637.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $700.95 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 21.89%.

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.