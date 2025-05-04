Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,655,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $103,301,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,084,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,048,000 after acquiring an additional 548,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $34,720,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,700,000 after purchasing an additional 346,420 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.