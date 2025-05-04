Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 6,862 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 232.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

ILCV opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $85.63.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

