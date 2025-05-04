10,758 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $94.61.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

