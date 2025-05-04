AQR Capital Management LLC Has $28.78 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

