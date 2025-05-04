Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Purchased by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 241.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 351.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 85.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 730.8% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

MBIN opened at $31.31 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.32). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

