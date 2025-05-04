Lido Advisors LLC Has $986,000 Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,559 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,079,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $84.47 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

