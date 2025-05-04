Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,287,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 736,699 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $100,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STWD opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STWD

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.