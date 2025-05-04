Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,697 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

MGV stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

