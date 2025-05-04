Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Stake Reduced by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,434 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $48.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

