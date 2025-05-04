Lido Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,403 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Barings BDC worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

NYSE BBDC opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $922.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

