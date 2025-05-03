Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $161.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.