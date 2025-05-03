NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Insider Sells $466,227.16 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $466,227.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,585.76. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NMI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NMI by 70.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after buying an additional 844,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $13,174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $13,136,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in NMI by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,077,000 after acquiring an additional 337,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NMI by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,809 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.