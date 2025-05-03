Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 1,403 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MUFG opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $148.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

