Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,749,000. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,045,000 after buying an additional 53,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $348.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.57. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.