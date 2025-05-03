Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

Shares of PHR stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.82. Phreesia has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,220. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 748,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,449,060. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 8.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.