YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in YETI by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of YETI by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

YETI opened at $28.84 on Friday. YETI has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. On average, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

