Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Down 14.6% in April

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 6,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Sonos Stock Performance

Sonos stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 62,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,118,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,549,577.44. This represents a 0.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sonos by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 351,057 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,187,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sonos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,025,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sonos by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after buying an additional 148,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

See Also

