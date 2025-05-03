MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.04 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.75.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MEI Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

