BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$130.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$145.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.67.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$85.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$83.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$92.04. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$69.90 and a one year high of C$113.60. The firm has a market cap of C$7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

