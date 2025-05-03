BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$130.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BBD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$145.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.67.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
