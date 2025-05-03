Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,520 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in BioNTech by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

BNTX stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.13.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

