iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.12 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

