Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$174.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$180.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$158.79.
Canadian National Railway Price Performance
Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 645 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$141.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,308.14. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).
