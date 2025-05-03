DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Acquires 312 Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Campbell’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The Campbell’s Company has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Campbell’s to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

