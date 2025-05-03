TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGI. CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.50.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$34.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.32. The stock has a market cap of C$10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$20.21 and a 52-week high of C$42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

