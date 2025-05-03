Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,391 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 128.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $4,994,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $19,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

