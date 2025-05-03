Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at UBS Group

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$75.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.20.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$31.82 and a 12 month high of C$73.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

