Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,774 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FA. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Advantage by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 1,219.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Advantage by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of FA stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

