Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Holdings Lowered by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC decreased its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1,615.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Westlake by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 305,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Westlake from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $80.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $78.51 and a 12 month high of $161.31.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.