Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$16.25 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$15.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.26. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.44 and a 1-year high of C$20.74.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

