Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Enpro worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Enpro by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 964,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,323,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,947,000 after purchasing an additional 36,501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $108,825,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Enpro by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,719,000 after buying an additional 101,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $157.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.78. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.46. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $214.58.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Enpro’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

