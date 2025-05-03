Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$180.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.79.
Canadian National Railway Stock Up 5.7 %
Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway
In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$141.56 per share, with a total value of C$91,308.14. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).
