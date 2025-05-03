TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$74.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.20.

Aritzia Stock Up 13.8 %

About Aritzia

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$56.42 on Friday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$31.82 and a 52-week high of C$73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.83. The stock has a market cap of C$6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

