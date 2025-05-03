Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 546,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,211 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

