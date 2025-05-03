Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

